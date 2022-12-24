Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.

According to officials, when they arrived at the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr, their investigation led them to believe the woman had fallen into the water, but they could not see her through the ice.

After this, the Rock County Dive Team, Janesville Fire Department Dive Team, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team Beloit Police Department and Fontana Fire Department arrived to help the crews at the river.

Crews found the 57-year-old in the river. Her body was transferred to the Rock County Medical Examiner.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and the identity of the woman will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner.

