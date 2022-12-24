U.S. postal workers push through the cold conditions to deliver last-minute gifts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday weekend is fast approaching, and U.S Postal service workers are out delivering the last of the gifts before the weekend, battling the elements to make their routes.

“We’re working hard to get the packages delivered, we’ve delivered over two billion pieces of mail and packages since Thanksgiving, so we think we’ve been successful,” said US Postal Service customer relations coordinator Bryan Reeves.

Reeves says Friday is the last day for express mail to be sent out and make delivery by Christmas. He says while disruptions from the winter storm are an anticipated hazard, employees are working hard to get packages to customers.

“When you have slower driving time, when you have slower driving time, carriers are not going to be able to drive as quickly as they normally can, they aren’t going to be able to walk as quickly as they normally do,” said Reeves.

As postal workers make their rounds, Reeves says the priority is safety. He emphasized warm gear for employees, staying hydrated, and not tackling treacherous deliveries.

“If they can’t safely get to the location that the customer needs the delivery, they have to bypass that, and we hope people understand that, but we will always attempt it again the very next business day,” said Reeves.

He also asks everyone to check their mailbox and ensure there is a cleared path to the box to assist the postal worker in making deliveries in your area.

