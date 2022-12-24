We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel.

The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.

According to We Energies, the severe cold has made it difficult to compensate for one of their pipelines since everyone is using heat.

Officials said customers should take the following actions to help reduce natural gas demand (its wording) :

Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.

Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.

Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.

Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

The shortage is expected to last through the day, though the company said it would access in the morning.

In a press release late Friday, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue said its “being advised the natural gas supply issue described on media channels is not creating any immediate threat to the Sun Prairie community,” explaining that the pipeline that is causing issues does not supply fuel to Sun Prairie.

