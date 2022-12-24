Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With Christmas day drawing near, another long-running tradition continues: NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

While children and families are waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the air, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has a tracking system to show the jolly man’s progress worldwide.

It shows where Santa’s sleigh and reindeer team are in their quest of delivering millions of presents by Christmas morning. NORAD’s main mission is to monitor U.S. and Canadian air space, but each year on Christmas Eve, since 1955, has been tracking Santa as he flies from chimney to chimney.

“We track Santa through the use of our radars, satellites and our fighter jets,” started NORAD Sergeant major James Portfield. “And we’ve been doing it since midnight.”

Once he enters North America. Sgt. major Porterfield says that’s when the real magic begins. “[Santa] He’ll link up with our pilots, they’ll [NORAD fighter jets] tip their wings and give him a smile, and make sure that he’s escorted safely throughout North America.

TRACK SANTA LIVE HERE !

While the Santa Tracker website has been online for several weeks, the real show gets underway on the morning of Christmas Eve. Starting at midnight NORAD began tracking Santa with updates from around the world.

Callers can also dial in throughout the day to find out where Santa is on his journey.

As of 2 p.m. Sgt. Major Porterfield said they’re team has taken around 30,000 calls to their Santa hotline with many more expected in the evening hours.

From inside NORAD headquarters, volunteers are fielding a steady wave of phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). The team will answer such questions as “When will he come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like?” according to Sgt. Major Porterfield. “I just spent a couple hours answering phones and just the excitement on the kids and just kind of really wanting to know where Santa is...that is pretty priceless.”

If your child would like to call for an update on Santa’s progress, they can do that, too. Call 1-887-Hi-NORAD to talk to a NORAD volunteer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.