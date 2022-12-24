Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans

As the winter weather continues, people aren’t letting it stop them from enjoying their holiday vacation in Wisconsin Dells.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
One family even took on a 12-hour drive from North Dakota and navigated their way through the blowing snow.

“With the weather in North Dakota and Minnesota and (Wisconsin), we left at like 5 o’clock last night and got here at 5 o’clock this morning,” Mt. Olympus guest Kayla Evenstad said.

And for many of these Mt. Olympus visitors, it became the season accommodations.

“We just showed up and they were kind enough to let us check in a night early,” Evenstad said. “They happened to be open, so it worked out perfectly for us.”

And when the weather outside is frightful, the water and slides become delightful.

“The best thing about Wisconsin Dells is we can come here when it’s cold out and we can enjoy ourselves,” Mt. Olympus guest Matt Scovill said.

Just another winter in the badger state.

“It’s Wisconsin,” Scovill said. “This is what we’re made out of cheese, beer, brats, and winter.”

