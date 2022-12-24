Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.

The trooper was sitting in his vehicle when the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and slide sideways. The pickup truck struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle and then rolled over into the median ditch.

State Patrol said the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, and the pickup truck driver was uninjured. The trooper was transported by ambulance to a local hospital following the crash.

The trooper’s cruiser was significantly damaged in the crash, according to State Patrol.

One lane of westbound I-90/94 was closed for about an hour following the crash. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

In its release, State Patrol stated that the crash occurred during a severe weather event with strong winds, bitter cold temperatures and drifting/blowing snow.

