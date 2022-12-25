Badgers head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s football are in Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma state on Tuesday.

The Badgers touch downed in Phoenix yesterday afternoon. They are set to volunteer at the Salvation Army today before practice later in the afternoon.

Head coach Luke Fickell says he has spent the last three and a half weeks building relationships with the players, and is using this holiday weekend to spend quality time as a team.

This is the 21st consecutive season the Badgers are headed to a bowl, but this is the first time they will appear in the Guarantee Rate Bowl.

The game kicks off Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

