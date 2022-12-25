Badgers head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Badgers will face Oklahoma State on Tuesday, December 27.
The Badgers will face Oklahoma State on Tuesday, December 27.(Andy Manis | AP)
By Grace Hodgman
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s football are in Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma state on Tuesday.

The Badgers touch downed in Phoenix yesterday afternoon. They are set to volunteer at the Salvation Army today before practice later in the afternoon.

Head coach Luke Fickell says he has spent the last three and a half weeks building relationships with the players, and is using this holiday weekend to spend quality time as a team.

This is the 21st consecutive season the Badgers are headed to a bowl, but this is the first time they will appear in the Guarantee Rate Bowl.

The game kicks off Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
Animal advocates urge adopters to prepare before gifting a pet over the holiday
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Badgers land four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer