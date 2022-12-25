County T closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. T is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash in the village of Randolph on Sunday morning.

Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but nothing can be confirmed at this time.

Police also say the car crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.