Warm-up in sight!

Going from teens to 40s this week
The cold doesn't last much longer!
The cold doesn't last much longer!(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wind chill advisory until 10AM
  • Light snow possible tonight
  • Quick warm up this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.

We’ll enjoy some sunshine for a good part of the day today, with clouds beginning to build in this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the lower teens and upper single digits, with wind chills near zero. Winds will still be on the breezier side out of the west at 5-15 mph, but blowing snow will be less of a concern today.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

A small weather-maker will be moving through Iowa tonight, and the very outer edges of it could clip the southwestern corner of Wisconsin. A few flurries are will be possible late tonight into early Monday morning, but I don’t expect that to have an impact on any local travel.

From there, temps are on the rise. Highs will be back to the 20s by Tuesday, with a shot at the mid-40s by the end of the week. Talk about wild Wisconsin weather! Our next system will arrive with the warmer temperatures, we’ll see start to see rain chances on Thursday with a second system continue the rainy stretch through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Try to limit the time you spend outside today, and bundle up!
Christmas morning will be cold, but the afternoon will feel much better!
Try to limit the time you spend outside today, and bundle up!
Frigid holiday weekend!
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin through 9:00 am Saturday.
Major Winter Storm Update
Dangerously cold conditions Friday
Dangerously cold conditions Friday