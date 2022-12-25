Warm-up in sight!

Wind chill advisory until 10AM

Light snow possible tonight

Quick warm up this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.

We’ll enjoy some sunshine for a good part of the day today, with clouds beginning to build in this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the lower teens and upper single digits, with wind chills near zero. Winds will still be on the breezier side out of the west at 5-15 mph, but blowing snow will be less of a concern today.

A small weather-maker will be moving through Iowa tonight, and the very outer edges of it could clip the southwestern corner of Wisconsin. A few flurries are will be possible late tonight into early Monday morning, but I don’t expect that to have an impact on any local travel.

From there, temps are on the rise. Highs will be back to the 20s by Tuesday, with a shot at the mid-40s by the end of the week. Talk about wild Wisconsin weather! Our next system will arrive with the warmer temperatures, we’ll see start to see rain chances on Thursday with a second system continue the rainy stretch through Saturday.

