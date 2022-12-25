Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger volleyball got quite the gift on Christmas Morning, former Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth is headed to Madison.

The 6-foot-7 middle blocker from Denver, Colorado was ninth in the country in blocks-per-set this season, with 1.48.

Booth was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year and earned the Best Defender Award at the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in August of 2022.

Booth will look to fill a void left behind by former Wisconsin middle Danielle Hart who graduated after her sixth season with the Badgers.

Booth will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The holidays just got a little sweeter!



Signed, sealed, delivered, she’s ours! Let’s give warm welcome to @carter5200! pic.twitter.com/dcpALd4GS0 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 25, 2022

