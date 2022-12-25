Wisconsin volleyball lands Minnesota transfer, Carter Booth

Freshman Carter Booth playing in Minnesota's match against Wisconsin at the UW Field House on...
Freshman Carter Booth playing in Minnesota's match against Wisconsin at the UW Field House on Oct. 29, 2022.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger volleyball got quite the gift on Christmas Morning, former Minnesota middle blocker Carter Booth is headed to Madison.

The 6-foot-7 middle blocker from Denver, Colorado was ninth in the country in blocks-per-set this season, with 1.48.

Booth was an All-Big Ten First Team selection, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year and earned the Best Defender Award at the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in August of 2022.

Booth will look to fill a void left behind by former Wisconsin middle Danielle Hart who graduated after her sixth season with the Badgers.

Booth will have three years of eligibility remaining.

