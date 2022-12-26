2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado. (KUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

Luis Sanchez lives across the street and heard two gunshots Sunday morning. He told The Denver Post that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground.

“It’s very sad,” he said.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado.
Police investigate shooting at Jehovah’s Witnesses hall
Madison police, fire, ems responding to Beltline Crash
Madison police, fire, EMS responding to Beltline Crash
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives in for the slam dunk over Milwaukee Bucks...
Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118
14,000 people lose power in Washington State after burglars break into several substations.
3 Washington state electric substations vandalized