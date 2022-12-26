Madison police, fire, EMS responding to Beltline Crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said.

Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline.

Madison Police Department, Fire Department and EMS are all responding to the crash. Dispatch would not say if there had been any injuries, or how many vehicles had been involved.

