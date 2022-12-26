No injuries following Beloit House Fire Monday morning

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department is responding to a house fire, where no injuries have been reported.

The fire department was dispatched at 11:15 a.m. Monday morning to the 2600 block of Sharon Drive to respond to a residential fire.

The Janesville, Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Town of Turtle fire departments also responded to the fire. Responders are still at the scene.

Officials did not confirm the cause of the fire.

