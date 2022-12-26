Quick season change this week

Back to the 40s with rain chances
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Light dusting of snow this morning
  • Temps warming through the week
  • Rain chances late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.

The snow won’t last much past sunrise, and skies will gradually clear through the morning to be partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will still be cool but will feel warm compared to recent days, with highs in the mid-teens.

Highs will be back in the 20s on Tuesday, with winds growing stronger out of the southwest. Winds could gust near 25 mph at times. Skies will remain a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will grow warmer and warmer every day through the rest of the workweek. Highs will be back in the mid-40s by Thursday, which is about 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year! The warm does come with rain chances as our next system approaches. Rain chances look pretty isolated on Thursday and Friday, with the best chance for rain falling on New Year’s Eve. Though daytime temperature will be mild, we’ll have to watch for potential icing overnight as temps drop back to near freezing.

