Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas

The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers...
The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination.

“So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee and then drive up to the Wisconsin Dells because that’s where I’m my mother and father-in-law live,” said Jolyana Kroupa. “Our flight was canceled, delayed, delayed, delayed, then canceled.”

Kroupa and her family flew in from Phoenix, Arizona, rescheduling their flight further back into the weekend due to cancellations, even changing their destination city from Milwaukee to Madison to get to Wisconsin. The ripple effects of the winter storm impacted people across the country trying to fly into the Badger state. Laura Nitsche waited until Saturday to leave Anchorage, Alaska.

“They were having a blizzard there, so that was how my day started on Saturday, but I got to the airport in Anchorage alright,” said Nitsche.

But delays kept her from making a connecting flight from Chicago, Illinois, to Madison.

After bouncing around airports and waiting on new flights, Kroupa and Nitsche were a few of the many families in the airport to make it loved ones on Christmas Day.

“Well, when I got my ticket in hand to board the plane from Chicago to Madison, I had tears in my eyes,” said Nitsche. “It’s my first Christmas back since moving up to Alaska, so it’s really special that I get to be here.”

And making it back, even a little late, is the best Christmas present they could ask for.

“The big picture is, you know, we’re focusing on the positive, which is we can travel, we can be together, and there are some instances where some families don’t have that opportunity,” said Kroupa.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Madison police, fire, ems responding to Beltline Crash
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives in for the slam dunk over Milwaukee Bucks...
Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118
Sun Prairie waitress tipped 1K among hundreds to receive holiday gift from BGCDC
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) celebrates with teammate Green Bay Packers...
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20