Wisconsin DNR to hold Bob Ross-inspired 5k

(WVIR)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a race to promote tree health across the state.

The Happy Little 5k is inspired by Bob Ross and is open to people of all abilities. Participants get to pick their start and finish lines and can compete against partners.

Part of each $34 registration fee will benefit tree planting and forest health to combat threats from invasive species on state-owned land.

Participants will receive a Happy Little t-shirt, a commemorative bib and a finisher’s medal. Races must be outdoors and completed between Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 28).

The Happy Little Trees program was started in Michigan in 2019 as a partnership with Bob Ross inc. to raise awareness of tree planting and forest protection in state parks. This year, Michigan is partnering with Wisconsin and other state DNRs to offer the Happy Little 5k.

Registration is open until March 1, 2023. Suggested 5k routes on Wisconsin DNR land will be available in January.

