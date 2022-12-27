Beloit, Madison residents reminded of Christmas tree collections schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials in Beloit and Madison are detailing when residents can get their Christmas trees picked up for disposal.

The City of Beloit Public Works Department is collecting trees from Jan. 3-13. Those with trees needing to be picked up can put them on their curb by 6 a.m. on their normally scheduled collection day. Residents can also take the trees to the Recycling Drop Off Center, located at 2351 Springbrook Court, starting on Jan. 7.

In Madison, there will be two rounds of curbside Christmas tree collection. The first will start on Jan. 3 and the second will begin on Jan. 17. Trees must be on the curb by 6:30 a.m. Officials said that these pick-ups are dependent on the weather.

There are also several drop off sites where residents can take their trees in Madison.

In both cities, officials asked residents to remove any tree stands, bags, lights and decorations.

For Beloit and Madison residents, holiday wreaths and garland should be thrown away into the trash on normal collection days.

There is also no solid waste collections in Madison on Monday, Jan. 2. Beloit solid waste pick-up is delayed a day Jan. 2-6 due to the holiday, officials reminded.

