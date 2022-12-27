The brutal cold is in our rear view mirror

Cold and mostly sunny Tuesday

Temps warming through the week

May need umbrellas for New Years’ Eve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overnight an Alberta Clipper gave us a bit of a dusting, and for most of us it was less than a 1/10″. But closer to the Mississippi River, some of those areas received up to 2″.

Now the weather is to swing to the other side of the pendulum over the next few days and into next week. We’ll be on a warming trend through New Years’ weekend, then into the first week of 2023.

Temperatures will continue to jump about 8-10 degrees every day, and by Wednesday we’ll be above freezing and staying there. We’re looking to peak out in the 40′s and stay there. That will be about 10-12 degrees above average.

While we start warming up we’ll also start seeing the winds picking up tomorrow through Thursday night. The warmer winds will help to speed up the melting snow that’s currently on the ground.

Then starting Thursday would be seeing periods of off and light rain showers. None of the spells of rain are likely to cause any cancellations to plans you may have, but we’ll continue to watch this in case of any changes

