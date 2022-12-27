Cake, not 3 flat tires, stops driver speeding in Madison parking lot, MPD says

By Nick Viviani
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas.

When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave., they found the driver winding through the store’s lot, the Madison Police Department report stated. It noted that the vehicle almost hit several customers as it went.

Police quickly decided to lay out a tire-deflation device, MPD’s statement continued. That allegedly did not stop the driver, who kept going on three flat tires. Meanwhile, shoppers looking to restock after the holiday weekend found themselves under a brief lockdown inside the store.

According to the report, he did finally pull over; not for police, rather for a passenger who had been inside the grocery store buying a cake.

When officers caught up with the driver, he was arrested on counts of OWI and second-degree endangering safety. The MPD investigation is still ongoing.

