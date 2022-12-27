Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River.

The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.

Officials stated that they are working to determine a cause of death and circumstances surrounding the death of the 29-year-old Neosho man. The sheriff’s office indicated that foul play is not suspected and said it is important to gather all facts before determining the cause of death.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt reminded residents to be cautious when going out on ice, noting that it may break easily in some locations. He also urged people to use the buddy system and wear a flotation device when going out on the ice.

