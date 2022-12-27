Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County gift shop has turned into an ice palace. It is literally frozen solid since last week’s winter storm with its sub-zero temperatures and frigid wind chills reaching 20 to 40 below zero. The arctic blasts crashed into Gretel Sannika’s shop called the Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop in Gill’s Rock near the tip of Door County.

On Christmas Eve, the community was hit by wicked winds with gusts up to 60 mph. The 100-year-old building was covered in ice. Gretel Sannikas observes the winter spectacle: “First reaction was ‘It’s magical! It’s like a winter wonderland!’ It’s beautiful! Breathtakingly beautiful, and then it’s just ‘Ah! It’s so much weight on this cute, little shop!’”

That beauty prompted Sannikas to take pictures of an icy Gill’s Rock, and she shared photos and videos on her Facebook page.

The photos quickly went viral, much to the shock of Sannikas: “It has been quite the ride for us, too. Because the few shots that I took and the video I took, I never imagined it could become this viral! And, it went viral overnight! The phone calls and comments and everything, people reaching out has been ... it has been wonderful.”

The breathtaking beauty leaves one major question behind: Can this shop, which is a hundred years old, survive the weight of the ice, which, in some areas, is a foot thick? Gretel Sannikas ponders that question as well: “Every winter, it does freeze over, but it’s nothing to this degree. We think that it just has to run its course, and we’re hoping that these warmer temperatures will take some weight off of it, and will help it. Again, we’re just hoping that Nordic-tough genes will get this little shop through! Brave little shop!”

The popularity of Gretel’s post caused people from all over to come and see the ice-covered shop. However, those who would like to go there should keep in mind that the roads are still covered with slush and ice - and since the store is down a hill, it is very difficult to get back up again.

The gift shop is located on State Highway 42. Fittingly, the community is on the southern shore of the infamous passage Porte des Morts, which is also known as “Death’s Door.”

