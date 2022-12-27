Grant Co. passenger in two wrecks within one hour

crash
crash(Source: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARIS, Wis. (WMTV) - Just minutes after a passenger in a crash was picked up by a friend, Grant County authorities say the same passenger was involved in a second wreck.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the first crash on Monday, Dec. 19, in Paris Township. The report did not provide the time of the crash.

Officials say an 18-year-old Hazel Green resident was driving on Church Road and couldn’t make a turn. The pickup truck struck a fence and then rolled. The driver was taken to a hospital by Dickeyville EMS for what officials described as suspected minor injuries.

The passenger in the truck, an 18-year-old Kieler resident, was not hurt and was picked up by a friend from the scene.

The sheriff’s office continued, noting officials found that the driver who picked up their friend was found in a crash just minutes later, near Stanton Road and North Road. Officials say the 18-year-old Cuba City driver couldn’t make a turn. The vehicle then plowed through a fence and fell 8 feet into a culvert. Neither occupant was hurt, the sheriff’s office added.

The sheriff’s office indicated snow-covered roads and driving too fast for conditions were factors in both wrecks.

