J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WMTV) - Former Badgers star and one of the NFL’s most feared defensive linemen J.J. Watt will hang up his cleats at the end of the season.

The Pewaukee-native made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, posting two pictures of himself and his family and writing, “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game.”

“My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” Watt, 33, continued.

The images were taken on the field of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their home schedule on Christmas Day with an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will play their final two games on the road.

A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt spent the past 12 seasons terrorizing backfields in the NFL. Twice, he led the league in sacks and he scored the most tackles for loss three times. During his ten years as a Houston Texan, he earned three Defensive Player of the Year honors, was named to five straight Pro Bowls, and was runner-up for the 2014 NFL MVP award.

After graduating from Pewaukee High School in 2007, Watt spent a single season at Central Michigan before coming back to his home state and playing for the University of Wisconsin. Two seasons later, following his junior year, Watt entered the NFL draft, on his way to what will likely be a Hall of Fame career.

