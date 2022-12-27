Madison-area baby names: Theodore and Henry top two lists so far

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far, two hospitals agree: There will be a lot of Henrys and Theodores crawling around Dane Co. really soon.

Both names finished atop SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and UnityPoint Health-Meriter’s lists of top baby names for the year, albeit in a different order. Whereas Henry claimed the crown on the UnityPoint list released last week, Theodore was the number one choice of parents who went to SSM Health in 2022.

Rounding out the top three on SSM Health’s ranking was Olivia, the counterpart of UnityPoint’s bronze medal name, Oliver. Of course, you don’t have to scan too far the latest list to find Oliver pop up too. According to SSM Health, that was the most fifth most popular name. Conversely, Olivia does not even crack the top fifteen at Meriter.

Seven names appeared on both hospitals’ ranking and those names held all seven top slots at Meriter. SSM Health saw those names more spread out through its list and even had two names in its first five (the aforementioned Olivia and Leo) that did not appear on the other hospital’s list.

SSM Health/St. Mary’s Hospital UnityPoint Health-Meriter Theodore Henry Henry Theodore Olivia Oliver Leo William Oliver Jack Charlotte Charlotte Emma Eleanor Levi Liam William Norah/Nora Jack Benjamin Elijah Brooks Everly Ava Eleanor Miles Mia Owen (Bold: Name appears on both lists) Amelia

SSM Health did not release specific numbers for how popular each name was.

Its statement did note that 1,927 babies were delivered at the hospital, the busiest month being March when 182 little ones were born. Of the nearly 2,000 births, forty-four of them were multiples.

SSM Health pointed out in its statement that its statistics span from Dec. 2021 through Nov. 2022, a period that does encompass a full year but does not include December of this year.

