Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa

Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African culture observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 55 minutes ago
“It’s really about family, its really about historical things or what black folks in terms of our food, our faith, our family, our collective community,” said Annie Weatherby-Flowers. “It’s based on our heritage; it’s based on principles that are positive, that are sustaining, that are life-giving.”

Weatherby-Flowers is the founder of the Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination, the organization setting up two events at the church celebrating Kwanzaa. She says they will go from 5:30 to 9:00 Tuesday and Saturday evenings, featuring speakers, educational resources, and food. The free events celebrate culture and history.

Weatherby-Flowers says it is a chance to celebrate black excellence, culture, and history. She adds one of the reasons she organizes such events is to give the next generation “Those ah-ha moments.”

“To see young people have moments about who they are and to know what true principles of what blackness is and what it means to be black and thrive in Madison,” said Weatherby-Flowers.

Unlike many other winter holidays, Kwanzaa isn’t tied to a single religion; it is meant to include people of all religions, so people who observe Christmas or Hanukkah can also celebrate it.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga and is shaped by traditions and values from around the continent of Africa.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of seven specific principles: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

