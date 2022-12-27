MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unresponsive at a restaurant on Christmas Eve.

According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.

There were life-saving measures attempted on the 66-year-old man, but police say he could not be revived. MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said that the death was not considered suspicious.

There was nothing suspicious found at the scene and Fryer said the death was likely from a medical event.

The case is considered closed, Fryer added.

