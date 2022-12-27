Multiple fire departments battle Town of Albion fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALBION Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple fire departments were called in early Tuesday morning to help battle a structure fire in southeast Dane Co.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, its deputies and firefighters were alerted around 3:30 a.m. to the blaze, which occurred in the 1400 block of Co. Hwy. W, in the Town of Albion. In all, members of the Edgerton, Janesville, and Stoughton fire departments all arrived on the scene to help.

The lone person inside of the building was able to make it out safely, the report noted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, the sheriff’s office noted that it does not appear to be suspicious. Investigators estimate it did approximately $50,000 in damage.

