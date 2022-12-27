Packers place Lowry on Injured Reserve, sign WR Melton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Lowry made his 101st straight start for the Packers on Sunday in Miami, but exited the game due to a calf injury. He will be out at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

Lowry will finish the regular season with 43 tackles, 23 of them solo, which is good enough for second on Green Bay’s defensive line.

The Packers also released pass rusher Tipa Galea from injured reserve on Tuesday. Galea has been sidelined for much of the season after suffering a hamstring injury against the Giants in London.

Green Bay signed wide receiver Bo Melton off the Seahawks practice squad in another corresponding roster move. Melton was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round last spring out of Rutgers.

Melton finished his college career with 164 receptions and had 2,011 receiving yards in his final season with the Scarlett Knights.

