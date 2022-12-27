Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights. (CNN, KTRK, NEW YORK STATE POLICE, TWITTER, BUFFALO AIRPORT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in

Latest News

The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone. There are ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game...
J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post