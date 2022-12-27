Stronger winds bring warmer temps

Wind gusts ~30 mph today

Very mild temperatures

Rain chances to end the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is our last chilly day in the 7-day forecast, though it will still be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will climb from the single digits this morning to the low and mid-20s by this afternoon. Winds will be picking up speed out of the south to help pull that warmth into southern Wisconsin. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

A similar day on Wednesday but with even more added warmth! Temperatures will remain very mild tonight, and we’ll likely wake up already nearing the 30-degree mark tomorrow morning. Winds will remain breezy, warming our temperatures to the mid-30s by the afternoon.

Thursday is when our next system begins to edge a bit closer to Wisconsin. This system will come in a few different waves, but overall it doesn’t look very impressive. The weather-maker doesn’t hold a lot of energy or moisture, so we’re not expecting much heavy or widespread rainfall from it.

A few isolated showers are possible on Thursday, with rain chances growing slightly better on Friday and Saturday. With mild temperatures during the day, most of this should fall as rain. However, overnight temperatures will be near freezing so we’ll have to watch for the potential for a bit of freezing rain and slick surfaces in the mornings and evenings.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.