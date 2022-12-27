Stronger winds bring warmer temps

Back in the 40s later this week
Wind gusts near 30mph today and tomorrow.
Wind gusts near 30mph today and tomorrow.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wind gusts ~30 mph today
  • Very mild temperatures
  • Rain chances to end the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is our last chilly day in the 7-day forecast, though it will still be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will climb from the single digits this morning to the low and mid-20s by this afternoon. Winds will be picking up speed out of the south to help pull that warmth into southern Wisconsin. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph this afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

A similar day on Wednesday but with even more added warmth! Temperatures will remain very mild tonight, and we’ll likely wake up already nearing the 30-degree mark tomorrow morning. Winds will remain breezy, warming our temperatures to the mid-30s by the afternoon.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Thursday is when our next system begins to edge a bit closer to Wisconsin. This system will come in a few different waves, but overall it doesn’t look very impressive. The weather-maker doesn’t hold a lot of energy or moisture, so we’re not expecting much heavy or widespread rainfall from it.

A few isolated showers are possible on Thursday, with rain chances growing slightly better on Friday and Saturday. With mild temperatures during the day, most of this should fall as rain. However, overnight temperatures will be near freezing so we’ll have to watch for the potential for a bit of freezing rain and slick surfaces in the mornings and evenings.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in

Latest News

Teens today to 40s by Thursday
The brutal cold is in our rear view mirror
Back to the 40s with rain chances
Quick season change this week
Teens today to 40s by Thursday
Quick season change this week
The cold doesn't last much longer!
Warm-up in sight!