Winter break with Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -During the final week of the year, school is out and kids will be looking for a million ways to have fun. Families seeking an educational activity can head to the Madison Children’s Museum for extra playtime.

The MCM team have put together special programs and activities during Winter Wonder Weeks including STEM inspired crafts.

The Glow Zone Winter Wonderland is open every day from now through Jan. 2; a space where kids can make snowflakes, icicles and other decorations to add to the glowing wonderland lit by UV black lights.

Kia Karlen, vice president of education and community engagement at the Madison Children’s Museum joins The Morning Show Tuesday to detail the planned special programs to keep them entertained, engaged, and learning through play!

Friday Dec. 30

Governor Tony Evers Kids Inaugural Gala

Saturday Dec. 31

Noon Year’s Eve Dance Party

Sunday Jan. 1

Clover Count: Guinness World Record Certification

For the full Winter Break Drop-in Program schedule, see here.

All winter break programs are drop-in (no registration needed) and free with museum admission.

