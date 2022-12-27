Wisconsin basketball No. 15 in AP Poll

The Badgers are 9-2 this season with a 2-0 record in conference play.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) reacts after a basket during the second half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) reacts after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Wisconsin won 78-75 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

The Badgers last game was on December 15 against Lehigh, where Wisconsin came out on top 78-56. UW’s Dec. 23 game against Grambling State was canceled last Friday due to a winter storm that impacted the Madison area.

The Badgers are back in action on Friday, December 30, and will host Western Michigan at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

After Friday’s game the Badgers will resume Big Ten play, hosting Minnesota on January 3.

