16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report of a crash.

Authorities determined that the teen was driving the snowmobile on private property, with permission, at the time of the incident. The sheriff’s office said the teen received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Orfordville Fire Department and Beloit Fire Department all responded to the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden from Green County also came to the crash scene to investigate.

