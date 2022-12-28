Badgers set for season finale against Oklahoma State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers conclude their 2022 season in Phoenix, taking on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

This is the first time in school history that the Badgers are playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The Badgers have won seven of their last eight bowl games.

The late-night kickoff was scheduled for 9:25 p.m. CDT between the 6-6 Badgers and 7-5 Cowboys.

Let's finish this together 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/G5dNtWtZVM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 28, 2022

Backup quarterback Chase Wolf got his first start of the season. The senior went 2/3 on the Badgers opening drive, which finished with Nate Van Zelst hitting a 47-yard field goal to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

On their second drive of the game, Chez Mellusi broke loose for 51-yards and got the Badgers to the Cowboys’ 14-yard line. On the next play Wolf’s pass was intercepted by Trey Rucker, and the Cowboys cashed in on the turnover with a 84-yard touchdown run on the next play. Cowboys would take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

