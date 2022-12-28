Donors step up to give blood at Middleton drive

Donations are still needed.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the American Red Cross’ big holiday blood drive was canceled in Madison last week due to the winter storm, donors are stepping up Tuesday in Middleton.

The blood drive at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Hubbard Avenue in downtown Middleton was completely full Tuesday, and organizer Julie Houg thinks the holiday drive being canceled has a lot to do with how quickly they filled up.

“What I appreciate the most is when I hear from a recipient, or from a recipient’s family,” Houg said. “I’ve been in that position, so I get it. If we get all of our donors in today, that are scheduled, that’ll be almost 300 people that are helped.”

Donations are still needed. If you would like to donate, visit the Red Cross’ website to find upcoming drives near you or to schedule an appointment.

