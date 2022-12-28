Fire officials urge safety measures amid rise in winter home fires

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season and Western Wisconsin fire officials have reported numerous in December, some deadly.

Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, with heating being the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

“People are spending more time indoors, some people trying to heat their homes in a variety of homes in ways that aren’t intended to be heated,” added Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher.

Ten days ago, Dec. 17, Fitchburg Fire and neighboring departments held a live fire training at an acquired structure on Lacy Rd. Something Fire Chief Pulvermacher says is an essential element in the development and advancement to skills for firefighters.

If you live in Fitchburg or nearby and saw some black smoke in the sky around 11 am, this is why 🔥



The Fitchburg Fire Department is holding a “training burn” at a home on Lacy Road. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/a1t3GUvYRB — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) December 17, 2022

“There’s nothing like an actual acquired structure fire to give us the feel, the sensation, everything that goes along with fighting fires,” started Fire Chief Pulvermacher. “The temperatures, the limited visibility the occasional chaos if you will, just to be able to manage that and to provide our firefighters with some real life experience so that they can use the skills they’re trained to do.”

Chief Pulvermacher says they carry out these trainings as frequent as possible to be able to mimic the types of conditions that fire crews are going to see in an actual fire.

“It also gives us an idea of what it will take if a rescue is necessary because there is limited visibility, there is high heat, there is a number of things that will make it more difficult to function in a high threat environment,” said Fire Chief Pulvermacher.

For a full list of fire safety information, see here.

“I think now is a good time to think about what you would do if you had an emergency, how you’re going to get out of your home, how you’re going to meet up once you’re out of your home and I think the other things is “What’s the next step?” Pulvermacher posed. “Smoke detectors are really good things to keep your eyes on, to test regularly, also whenever we work around electricity, not to overload our outlets.”

Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season

“I think now is a good time to think about what you would do if you had an emergency, how you’re going to get out of your home, how you’re going to meet up once you’re out of your home and I think the other things is “What’s the next step?” Pulvermacher posed. “Smoke detectors are really good things to keep your eyes on, to test regularly, also whenever we work around electricity, not to overload our outlets.”

The dangerously low temps in the forecast will leave many looking for additional heat sources.

✅Always turn space heaters off before leaving home or going to bed.

✅ Only plug space heaters directly into the wall. Never use an extension cord or power strip.#WinterFireSafety pic.twitter.com/Xy6nRZgWFX — U.S. Fire (USFA) (@usfire) December 23, 2022

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.