Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

(NBC15)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week.

The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident.

Police said there were no significant injuries reported in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

