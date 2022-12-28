Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week.

The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident.

Police said there were no significant injuries reported in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

