It’s only up from here

We’re warming up and we’ll stay warm
Kevin Corriveau Weather
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
  • Temperatures rising
  • Breezy next few days
  • May need your umbrella for the new year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

This week’s weather is all about the temperatures. Last week we were dealing with bone-chilling wind chills that were down into the -30s and -40s. Starting this evening temperatures are only heading up.

Normally temperatures will start heading down in the overnight hours, but because of the strong southerly flow that we are in now, our temperatures will be only going up through tonight and into tomorrow. By the time we start our morning commute, expect most of us to be at freezing or just going over the 32-degree mark. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 30′s and Thursday’s highs are likely to be in the mid to upper 40s.

With all these above average temperatures, snow is going to melt every single day. And on mornings going into the weekend, overnight lows will reach down below 32 again, which means any liquid on the ground could refreeze.

We’ll also be seeing the chance of rain off and on beginning on Thursday. We’re not expecting a lot in terms of accumulation, but it will help to melt the snow, along with those warmer temperatures.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are looking mild, but you might want to bring an umbrella if you’re going to be outside. Then the first week of 2023 is expected to be warmer than average and a bit wet.

