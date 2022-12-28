Milder Temperatures Heading Toward the New Year

Little Precipitation Through the New Year
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Partial Sunshine Today
  • Sprinkles and Drizzle Tomorrow
  • Breezy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures will make there way back into the region beginning today and continuing into the new year. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s for at least the next seven days.

Today will be a quiet day with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s in most spots. Low pressure will move in from the south on Thursday. This system will bring scattered sprinkles and areas of drizzle for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

Any lingering precipitation will come to an end on Friday with some sunshine returning. The weekend looks quiet, but fairly cloudy. High temperatures will be close to 40 degrees both days.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Today will be a quiet day with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s in most spots. Low pressure will move in from the south on Thursday. This system will bring scattered sprinkles and areas of drizzle for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

Any lingering precipitation will come to an end on Friday with some sunshine returning. The weekend looks quiet, but fairly cloudy. High temperatures will be close to 40 degrees both days.

Saturday will start off messy with difficult travel. Winds will still be gusty on Saturday to around 30 mph. This will lead to continued blowing and drifting snow. While travel will be difficult early, there should be a slight improvement later in the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills remaining around -20. Things should start to calm down Saturday night into Christmas Sunday morning.

Christmas will be cold, but calm and sunny. Highs in the single digits. Sunshine will allow for storm cleanup to continue and improve road conditions. There will be another chance of light snow heading into early next week as temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in
Santa tracker
NORAD’s Santa Tracker returns! Here’s how to follow his journey

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
It’s only up from here
Much warmer than average temperatures this week.
Temperatures going up, up, UP!
Teens today to 40s by Thursday
The brutal cold is in our rear view mirror
Back to the 40s with rain chances
Quick season change this week