Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf

A total of 433 chicks have been born at WPS and We Energies power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan since the program began in 1992. That means 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin during that time hatched at WPS or We Energies facilities, helping the endangered bird escape possible extinction.

The 2022 falcon report features:

· Nesting details for all the 2022 chicks.

· Pictures of the 12 chicks hatched at WPS and We Energies power plants in 2022.

· Sightings of popular peregrines from years past, including “Cream Puff” and “Millennial.”

As a new year approaches, the countdown is on to the arrival of a new group of chicks. Watch for updates this spring as WPS and We Energies continue helping peregrine falcons nest and raise their young at power plants across Wisconsin.

The peregrine falcon program is another way WPS and We Energies are building a bright, sustainable future. From helping endangered animals and restoring natural habitats, to building new solar facilities and reducing carbon emissions, we are committed to a cleaner future.

