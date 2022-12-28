More warmth ahead!

With a few rain chances to close out 2022
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Areas of fog develop tonight
  • Mid-40 and low 50s Thursday
  • Slight rain chances ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 305 hours, temperatures finally climbed above freezing today! Today was just the beginning of a very mild stretch for southern Wisconsin.

We’ll remain mild overnight, with temps in the mid-30s and overcast skies. As our dew points rise, we’ll see some areas of fog developing by the morning and that could linger through the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to our north, sparking up a few spotty, light showers during the later part of the day.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

While high temperatures remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the rest of the week, we’ll have to watch for some slick spots developing overnight as temperatures dip near or below freezing. The rain chance we were looking at for Saturday has nearly all but diminished, as it looks like that system will stay just far enough to our south. A few stray showers could still be possible, but New Year’s Eve is looking mostly dry at this point.

Our most promising precip chance is next Monday and Tuesday, and with the mild temps continuing we’ll likely be looking at rain showers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
NORAD CAM: Santa is making his way around the world
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
Blizzard warnings have been extended into western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and the Dells.
Snow moves out; bitter cold and blizzard warnings move in

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Milder Temperatures Heading Toward the New Year
Little Precipitation Through the New Year
Milder Temperatures Heading Toward the New Year
Kevin Corriveau Weather
It’s only up from here
Much warmer than average temperatures this week.
Temperatures going up, up, UP!