More warmth ahead!

Areas of fog develop tonight

Mid-40 and low 50s Thursday

Slight rain chances ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 305 hours, temperatures finally climbed above freezing today! Today was just the beginning of a very mild stretch for southern Wisconsin.

We’ll remain mild overnight, with temps in the mid-30s and overcast skies. As our dew points rise, we’ll see some areas of fog developing by the morning and that could linger through the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. A small weather-maker will pass to our north, sparking up a few spotty, light showers during the later part of the day.

While high temperatures remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the rest of the week, we’ll have to watch for some slick spots developing overnight as temperatures dip near or below freezing. The rain chance we were looking at for Saturday has nearly all but diminished, as it looks like that system will stay just far enough to our south. A few stray showers could still be possible, but New Year’s Eve is looking mostly dry at this point.

Our most promising precip chance is next Monday and Tuesday, and with the mild temps continuing we’ll likely be looking at rain showers.

