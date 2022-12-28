MPD reports water leak in central Madison

police
police(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison.

Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street.

Madison Water Utility arrived at the site and determined the water came from a basement in a nearby building, according to an incident report. The Street’s Division responded by providing sand to make the roads less slick.

The homeowners of the building were called, police added.

