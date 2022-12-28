Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in a crash in the Town of Dunkirk.(KWQC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the man who died in a Christmas Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Jacob C. Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary results of the medical examiner’s investigation indicated the Stoughton man’s death was the result of the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

Authorities responded shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 to the scene of the crash, which happened in the 2500 block of Hammond Road, the agency explained. The wreck occurred while southern Wisconsin was still enduring sub-zero temperatures, very low wind chills, and many roads were still slick.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

