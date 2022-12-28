Name released of woman found dead in Rock River last week

(FILE) Rock River
(FILE) Rock River(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name Wednesday of the Chicago woman whose body was recovered from the Rock River last week.

The medical examiner identified her as Billie Lin and noted that the preliminary examination found that she had drowned.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office previously reported the multiple agencies had responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive late Friday morning after received reports that a woman had fallen through the ice.

After the initial crews on the scene indicated they could not see her through the ice, multiple dive teams were called in and were able to locate the 57-year-old Lin.

The investigation into her death is still ongoing.

