NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Molly Tina Turner!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is sweet, silly and, well — we think she’s Simply the Best!

This almost 6-year-old girl loves to be pet and snuggled and she’s just A Fool in Love!

And don’t be fooled by how large she looks in pictures — this queen of rock and roll is a petite girl!

Keep in mind, she does need to go to a home where she is the only dog because, in her words: “I Don’t Wanna Fight.”

Her only message to her potential adopters and fur-ever home? You Better Be Good to Me!

But don’t worry! It’s Gonna Work Out Fine, as long as you give Molly Tina Turner all the toys and treats and love she deserves!

Interested in adopting Molly Tina Turner? She’s available now at the Dane County Humane Society.

