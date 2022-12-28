One hurt after semis collide in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hurt after two semis collided in Dodge County Tuesday, officials reported.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report indicated that a 57-year-old Horicon man was driving a Freightliner semi north on State Highway 16/26 in Town of Clyman, while a 46-year-old Florida man was also going northbound in a Volvo semi.

The Florida man was turning eastbound onto County Highway CJ when the Freightliner collided with the trailer of the Volvo. Authorities stated that the collision caused significant damage to the trailer of the Volvo and front of the Freightliner.

Officials responded around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Horicon man was taken to a clinic in Beaver Dam for his injuries, which were reported to be non-life-threatening. The other driver was not injured.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

