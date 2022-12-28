Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes

A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant.

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.

It’s not clear yet when the Sun Prairie location will reopen. The restaurant noted in the post that this is usually one of the busiest weeks of the year for it.

The restaurant encouraged its customers to visit its Madison location on Livingston Street.


