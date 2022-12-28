Snowmobile trails closed as warm weather rolls into Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.

“It certainly is challenging for our groomers to be out there grooming the ski trails just because each park is a little different and each part of the trail is a little bit different,” said director of Dane County Parks Joleen Stinson.

She says snowmobile trails require six inches of snow and consistent temps below freezing to stay open, which is why such trails across the county will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday. For cross-country ski trails, the standards are less rigid.

“We really are hoping that the skiers are going to use their best judgment as they’re out on the trails,” said Stinson. “If you go out there, and you see a ton of bare spots, or you see as your skiing your tracks are really hitting the dirt right away, it’s not fun to ski on anyway, and that’s when we’d really ask you to maybe avoid or turn back.”

She says drastic swings in weather make grooming the trails challenging, but credits her staff and a lot of dedicated volunteers for their work to keep trail conditions good throughout the winter. Now, she asks everyone to do their part by respecting trail guidelines so everyone can enjoy them all winter long.

“Dane County Parks really wants everyone to get out and enjoy the parks all year round, no matter the season and no matter no matter the recreational opportunity,” said Stinson.

