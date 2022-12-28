Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average homeowner in Wisconsin is expected to save more than $200 on their property taxes this year, thanks to revenue generated by the state’s lottery.

On Wednesday, the Department of Revenue revealed this year the average credit on property tax bills will be $213; noting, however, that individuals may receive more or less than that amount based on the tax rate of each school district.

“The high average Lottery Credit this year is due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery. Strong sales pushed the average credit above $200 once again,” Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

As Barca indicated, this is the second year in a row that the average distribution was more than $200, although it is lower than the amount paid out last year. In 2021, homeowners received $230, the Revenue Dept. pointed out. While down from last year, it is up notably from 2019 and 2020, when the credits totaled $184 and $160, respectively.

“It has been another great year thanks to our retail partners and our players, and Wisconsin homeowners are winners too!” Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin added.

In its statement, the Revenue Dept. explained the credit will show up on tax bills as a reduction of what is due and is paid by the state directly to the counties. If the homeowner pays in more than one installment, the credit will be applied to the first payment.

