Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.

In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas.

Neumann was a technology education teacher at the Belleville middle and high schools for the last eight years, according to District Administrator Nate Perry. Neumann has been a technology and engineering instructor since 1999.

“Ed will be remembered for his dedication to and belief in his students,” Perry said. “He was more than a colleague- he was a friend. He had a big smile to go along with his sense of humor. Ed was also a devoted father and an avid sportsman.”

Neumann was the recipient of the Project Lead the Way Teacher of the Year Award in 2021. He also paved the way for Belleville Schools to be recognized as a Distinguished District during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 school years.

The district added that it would have additional counselors at school when classes resume next week.

